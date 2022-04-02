Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of SON stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.70. 920,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,984. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -74.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

