Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SQM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.78.

SQM traded up $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.75. 1,716,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.62. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $88.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

