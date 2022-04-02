Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 669,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.