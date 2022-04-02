Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.49 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of OMI traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,880. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,194,000 after purchasing an additional 514,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,318,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 186,210 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $221,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

