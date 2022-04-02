Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of MASI stock traded up $6.17 on Thursday, reaching $151.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo has a one year low of $133.94 and a one year high of $305.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.61 and its 200 day moving average is $241.04.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,962,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Masimo by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after buying an additional 273,728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 192,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Masimo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,840,000 after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in Masimo by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,676 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.