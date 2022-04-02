Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.30.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $45.05. 1,885,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,471. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.01.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after buying an additional 1,791,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 761,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 71,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.