StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LTRPA remained flat at $$2.05 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.49. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.