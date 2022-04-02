Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.600-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. OTR Global lowered Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.94.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $50.99. 1,578,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Capri by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 114,137 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Capri by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

