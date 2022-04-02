StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Shares of SU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.77. 4,133,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,790,749. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

