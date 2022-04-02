Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE SWM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.06. 451,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,350. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $888.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

