ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,965,000 after acquiring an additional 741,796 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,241 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,995,000 after acquiring an additional 457,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,086,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,252,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.