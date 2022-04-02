ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $203,958,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,886. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.12. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.