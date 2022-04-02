Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.
Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.52. 4,479,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,806. The company has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
