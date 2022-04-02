Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.52. 4,479,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,806. The company has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

