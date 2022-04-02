Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.32. 728,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,927. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $144.29 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.