Short Interest in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Rises By 24.0%

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 3,590,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 984,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,090,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 76,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

CNO traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. 857,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,061. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

