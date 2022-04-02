SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Short Interest Update

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 4,250,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 997,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of SMRT traded up 0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 5.18. 1,172,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,170. SmartRent has a 1 year low of 4.94 and a 1 year high of 15.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is 6.99.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

