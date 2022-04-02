Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $644 million-$658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.
FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.72.
FIVE stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.34. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Five Below by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Five Below by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.
About Five Below (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
