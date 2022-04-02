Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $644 million-$658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.72.

FIVE stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.34. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Five Below by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Five Below by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

