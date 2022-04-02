Zacks Investment Research Lowers UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) to Sell

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

UNF stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,923. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.06. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $165.52 and a 12 month high of $242.79.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,025 shares of company stock valued at $203,588. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UniFirst by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in UniFirst by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

