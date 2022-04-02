StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

Shares of NYSE:LPI traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.46. The stock had a trading volume of 610,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,291. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.98. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 28.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,241 shares of company stock worth $38,982,272 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

