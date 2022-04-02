Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
LII has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.43.
Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $243.92 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.21 and a 200 day moving average of $294.48.
In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,763,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,641 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 776.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.
About Lennox International (Get Rating)
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
