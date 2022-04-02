Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.43.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $243.92 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.21 and a 200 day moving average of $294.48.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,763,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,641 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 776.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

