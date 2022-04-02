Loser Coin (LOWB) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.88 Million

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Loser Coin has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $642,382.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.93 or 0.07441835 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,662.50 or 0.99931300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOWBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.