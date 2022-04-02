Kendall Capital Management Has $396,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $1,345,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 38.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 69.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM opened at $137.51 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.11.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

