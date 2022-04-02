ARGI Investment Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 187,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,429,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,585. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

