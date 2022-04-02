Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKCC. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 216,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 143.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.