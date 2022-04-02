Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $152.51

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.51 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 153 ($2.00). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 153 ($2.00), with a volume of 22,413 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £142.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 152.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

