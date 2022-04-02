Dalradian Resources (LON:DALR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $86.25

Dalradian Resources Inc. (LON:DALR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.25 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.15). Dalradian Resources shares last traded at GBX 86.25 ($1.13), with a volume of 381 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.25.
Dalradian Resources Company Profile (LON:DALR)
See Also
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Dalradian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalradian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.