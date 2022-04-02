Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.83 and traded as high as C$2.06. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$2.02, with a volume of 294,978 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The stock has a market cap of C$440.90 million and a P/E ratio of -13.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.95.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 239,422 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total value of C$542,626.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,838,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,432,770.71.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.