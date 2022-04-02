Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

MFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of MFG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.60. 566,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,663. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,932,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 161,670 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 512,892 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 731,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 63,945 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

