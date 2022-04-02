USDK Hits 1-Day Volume of $89.34 Million (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0% against the US dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.61 million and $89.34 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.93 or 0.07441835 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,662.50 or 0.99931300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

