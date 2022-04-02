Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0133

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Nervos Network has a market cap of $404.91 million and approximately $17.94 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,694.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.24 or 0.07493882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00273000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.27 or 0.00810103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00100350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012785 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.00 or 0.00471156 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.38 or 0.00396996 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,182,010,259 coins and its circulating supply is 30,341,798,521 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

