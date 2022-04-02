Lambda Hits Market Cap of $7.43 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and $1.07 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00037762 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00108498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lambda Profile

LAMB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,529,051,345 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

