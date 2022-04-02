Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11,033.42

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11,033.42 and traded as high as $11,942.23. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $11,942.23, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDSVF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11,052.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11,829.12.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

