Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.16 and traded as high as C$1.26. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 20,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Augusta Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a quick ratio of 15.65 and a current ratio of 15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.