Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.73

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as high as C$0.79. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 10,089 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.84.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.