Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.73

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as high as C$0.79. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 10,089 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.84.
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:ATE)
