LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Short Interest Down 19.9% in March

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the February 28th total of 8,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. 762,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $68.82.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. William Blair downgraded LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $76,369.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,683 shares of company stock valued at $635,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 16.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 28.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95,835 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

About LivePerson (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.