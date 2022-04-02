iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 249,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ INDY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.97. 29,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,526. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.