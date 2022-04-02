Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.35.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.54. 1,470,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,918. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.66. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

