Lympo Market Cap Reaches $5.48 Million (LYM)

Lympo (LYM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Lympo has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $77,240.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lympo

LYM is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

