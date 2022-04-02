BitWhite Tops 1-Day Volume of $111,607.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. BitWhite has a total market cap of $109,378.80 and $111,607.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitWhite has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

