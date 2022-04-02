Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NYSE TLK traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.83. 550,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 87,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 71,167 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

