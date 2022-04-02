Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:THR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.25. 154,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.94 million, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Thermon Group has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $20.35.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 11,286.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 67,688.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

