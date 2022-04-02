Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,168. Tredegar has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 106,457.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tredegar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,129,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

