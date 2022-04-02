Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,412,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,590,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,516,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,513,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,145,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Teck Resources by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,830,000 after buying an additional 1,955,186 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.