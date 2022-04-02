The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

TCS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.12. 430,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $411.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.53 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 25.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 24,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

