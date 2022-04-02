Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 81,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Movano by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 386,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 61,042 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Movano by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Movano by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Movano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Movano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOVE traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,582. Movano has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.85.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

