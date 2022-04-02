Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

MSFT stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.42. 27,110,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,202,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.09.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $4,402,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 21,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $4,191,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $6,676,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

