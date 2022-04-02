StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006. Nathan’s Famous has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $223.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.98.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 3.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 8.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

