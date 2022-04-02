StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
NASDAQ:NATH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006. Nathan’s Famous has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $223.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.98.
Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.91 million during the quarter.
About Nathan’s Famous (Get Rating)
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
