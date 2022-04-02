Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $149.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day moving average of $115.10.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 701,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 31,368 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

