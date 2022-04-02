Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NFBK. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

NASDAQ:NFBK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.41. 122,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,021. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $42.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth $1,297,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.