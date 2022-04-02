NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:NNBR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 283,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,686. NN has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $122.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NN will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NN news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NN by 370.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 48,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NN by 2,110.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 340,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

